KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Independent School District has confirmed that several social media rumors about Manor Middle School are not true.

Spokesperson Taina Maya said in a statement Thursday afternoon that the campus was never in a lockdown, and there was no shooting near or at the campus.

Killeen ISD Police have filed three felony terroristic charges against two juveniles after they made threatening comments towards the school. The threats were investigated and determined to be unfounded. The two students have been transported to juvenile detention.

The original message to parents said there was an altercation outside of the campus on Thursday morning. It said Manor students were not involved – however, students did overhear someone shout a threat of violence towards the campus and immediately reported this to the administration team.

KISD Police were contacted, and the department investigated the comments. Increased security was on the campus as a precaution.

An updated message was later sent out by the district, saying Killeen ISD Police identified the students who made the threatening statement towards the campus and determined the threat was not credible and unfounded.