Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 24-year-old man accused of seriously beating the pregnant mother of his child.

Antonio Roberson, Jr. was booked into the Bell County Jail on Wednesday morning. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to the 1800 block of Shoemaker Drive Monday on an assault call. When police arrived, they were told that the pregnant victim agreed to meet with her child’s father.

Miramontez said that when they got together, an argument immediately broke out. During the altercation, the victim was pushed to the ground.

The victim managed to get back up, and pushed back against her attacker. Police were told that she was then struck in the head with a closed fist.

The victim ran away and got into a vehicle, but was pulled out and thrown to the ground. Witnesses told police the the suspect got on top of her and was assaulting her with his fists. Witnesses were able to get the suspect off of the victim.

Police located Roberson and took him into custody on the felony charge of assault of a pregnant person. He remained in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.