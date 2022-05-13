KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 30-year-old Killeen man accused of choking his mother in an incident in a Killeen home back in January.

Dugahreau Fazon Blakes remained in the Bell County Jail Friday on a charge of assault of a family member, impeding breathing or circulation, a third degree felony.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the incident occurred about noon January 25th as the victim and suspect were involved in an argument that became physical.

The police statement said that the suspect grabbed his mother’s throat and “applied pressure, impeding her normal breathing.”

Police said another family was present and was able to get the 380-pound suspect away from the victim.

The suspect then left the residence.

Following their investigation, Killeen detectives with the Special Victims Unit obtained a complaint and arrest warrant and Blakes was located and arrested on Wednesday.