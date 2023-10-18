Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 23-year-old Killeen man accused of assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was back on August 7 that officers were called to a local residence where the young victim had made an outcry of being sexually assaulted. Officers were told that the suspect was someone known to the victim.

The case was investigated, evidence presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a complaint and warrant for Daniel Louis Bishop was obtained. Tuesday evening about 8:30 p.m. Bishop was located by members of the US Marshals Task Force and taken into custody. He was taken to the Killeen City Jail, then later transferred to the Bell County facility where he remained Wednesday.