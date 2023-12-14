Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — The Bell County Grand Jury has indicted John Ricardo Scott, Jr. of Killeen, for the murder of Ty Andre Gentle.

Gentle was killed on January 17, 2022 as he sat in his car stopped at a traffic light on the access road of Central Texas Expressway at Indian Trail in Harker Heights.

Witnesses told police another car pulled up behind the victim and and two men each fired several shots – one from a handgun and one from a rifle. The victim was hit several times, and several bullet holes were put in the car.

Authorities arrested Scott in Warton County on February 11, 2022.

He, along with Jamon Alexander Terry, also of Killeen, remain in the Bell County Jail under $1,000,000 bond in the case. Terry was arrested in Temple on February 12 as a suspect in Gentle’s murder.