Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 39-year-old Killeen man is being held on a quarter-million-dollar bond on multiple charges after a dispute over a cell phone became violent.

Fredrick Reginald Taylor remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday after being tracked down and arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm and robbery in connection with an early March incident.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was around 7:17 p.m. on March 9 that officers were sent to the the 300 block of Hallmark Avenue on an assault with a weapons call.

When they got there, the victim told the officers that a man came to her home and insisted that his phone was inside. The victim told police she knew the phone was not there, and told him to leave. Police were told the man refused to leave, then pushed the victim and took a firearm that she had.

The victim then retreated inside her home and locked the door. She said the man then tried to get in through a window – and when she tried to shut it, pointed the firearm at her. The victim said she ducked down and crawled away, calling 9-1-1. The man fled before police arrived.

Police identified Taylor as a suspect, and three complaints naming him were returned against him. Officers found Taylor on 10th Street in Killeen on Saturday, April 29, and took him into custody. He was booked into the Bell County Jail, where he remained on Monday, with his bond set at $250,000.