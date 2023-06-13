Harker Heights, Tx (FOX44) – A 22-year-old Killeen man has been arrested in connection with a year-old sexual assault case out of Harker Heights.

Davon Marquis Smith was arrested by Killeen officers on the Harker Heights PD warrant on Monday, and was booked into the Bell County Jail.

Harker Heights Police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said the warrant was related to an incident reported to have occurred on June 2, 2022. The victim reported she was sexually assaulted at a location in the 1600 block of Indian Trail.

Officers reported that the victim and suspect knew each other. A warrant for Smith’s arrest was issued on September 22, 2022. He was found by Killeen officers on Monday.

Smith remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, with his bond set at $75,000.