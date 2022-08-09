Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old Killeen man remained in the Bell County Jail on bonds totalling $268,750 on multiple counts of indecent exposure and other charges after responses to social media helped Killeen Police identify him as a suspect.

Jeremi Deshawn Guidry was first taken to the Killeen City Jail, then later transferred to Bell County after he was taken into custody.

Late in July, Killeen Police put out an appeal to the public to help them identify a man they said had been exposing himself around town. Police received numerous reports of the man, with one victim even managing to get pictures of him.

Jail records said Guidry was held on a total of eight counts of indecent exposure. While those charges are all listed as Class B misdemeanors, there are other more serious charges on his list – including resisting arrest, criminal mischief, two separate counts of criminal trespass, two counts of harrassment, one count of indecency with a child sexual contact, one count of injury to a child or the elderly with intent bodily injury and two counts of assault causes bodily injury.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said those are the charges for now, but also that the investigation is ongoing.