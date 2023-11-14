Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Killeen man was airlifted to a local hospital Monday afternoon after a man kicked in the door to his apartment and stabbed him.

Killeen Police were called to the 1800 block of North 8th Street about 2:11 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal altercation.

When the suspect made his way towards the victim’s apartment, the victim ran inside and locked his door. Police were told the attacker kicked in the door, entered the apartment and started to assault the victim – stabbing him with a knife.

Police said when a witness told the suspect she was calling the police, the attacker fled. The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

No description of the attacker was available, as of Tuesday morning. The victim’s condition was also not available.