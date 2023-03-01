KILLEEN / AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and several Council members met with political leaders at the Capitol Building in Austin to discuss local priorities.

Mayor Nash-King, along with Mayor Pro tem Ken Wilkerson and Council members Jose Segarra, Nina Cobb, Michael Boyd and Riakos Adams joined Rep. Brad Buckley and Sen. Pete Flores for a discussion on goals and ideas.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

Topics included Proposition A, a local November election, the Veterans Tax Exemption and a discussion on the committees Rep. Buckley and Sen. Flores are a part of this session.

Mayor Nash-King requested for both legislators to hold more forums in Killeen, and both lawmakers agreed this was a good idea. The City says that both the local and state leaders will continue to communicate and share needs, desires, ideas and suggestions going forward.