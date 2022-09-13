KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King was awarded the Texas Women of Distinction honor this week.

The City says this honor comes from from District XII of the Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Sorority for Women Educators. There are 15 districts of Alpha Delta Kappa in Texas, and they nominate a Women of Distinction every two years.

Nash-King was nominated in March 2023 by District XII, which includes Killeen, Copperas Cove, Temple, Waco and Hillsboro. She received the majority vote from all five chapters for her nomination.

The City says the Epsilon Theta chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa includes Killeen and has nearly 40 members. There are about 150 members in District XII.

“I feel honored to be considered for this prestigious award,” Mayor Nash-King said. “I aim to continue to be a role model for women throughout Central Texas.”