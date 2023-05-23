KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – This evening the Killeen City Council accepted the resignation of former Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson. Wilkerson submitted his resignation on May 15th, 2023.

However according to City Manager, Kent Cagle “Mr. Wilkerson is still on the council. That resignation does not take effect until the Council acts on it or until eight days have expired.”

This evening the Killeen City Council accepted the resignation.

Tensions were high between some members of the public and city council members throughout the meeting. The gavel was used several times, and one member of the public received a police escort for an outburst.

Michael Fornino was one of the first members of the public to comment in today’s city council meeting. It was Fornino and Wilkinson that argued during the April 18th city council workshop meeting.

On April 18th Wilkerson left his council seat after the argument and confronted Fornino. On May 2nd, Fornino appeared in another workshop meeting and demanded that Wilkerson resign. At the end of that meeting city council voted to reprimand Wilkerson.

Now the City Council looks to fill the position.

“The vacancy will be advertised in the manner that is determined to reach the largest audience advising clean residents of the vacancy and giving interested residents two weeks to complete and return a fully executed and notarized application for a place on the general election ballot,” says Cagle.

The Mayor Pro Tem position is open to all citizens of Killeen to apply. There are no requirements other than the requirements on regular elections.

Interviews will start June 12th at 1pm and once the city council makes it’s selection the new Mayor Pro Tem will be sworn in.