KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will deliver her first State of the City address this Tuesday.

This will be taking place at 4 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chamber, located at 101 North College Street. The Killeen community is encouraged to attend.

The City says Mayor Nash-King will address several topics – including expanded services for residents, millions of dollars in parks renovations and upgrades, more than $1 million in grants awarded to local businesses and nonprofits, revitalization in North Killeen and Historic Downtown and new technology and equipment for emergency/first responders.

If you are not able to attend, the State of the City address will also be aired live at www.KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be recorded and available for playback on the City’s website.

The regularly scheduled Council meeting will follow at 5 p.m.