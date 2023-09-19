KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King will honor Hispanic Heritage Month during a reception and celebration at City Hall at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The event will take place in the City Hall foyer on the first floor, located at 101 North College Street, and the community is invited to attend. The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce-Central Texas, the Sociedad Cultural HispanoAmericana, the League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC) Herencia #4297 and the Killeen-Fort Hood League of United Latin American Citizens Council (LULAC) #4535 have been invited, as Mayor Nash-King will present an official proclamation.

The City says that Americans have formally commemorated the Hispanic culture for 60 years. National Hispanic Heritage Month is observed from September 15 through October 15 by celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America.

September 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for the Latin American countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile also celebrate their independence days during this time period.

The national theme of this year’s observance is “Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America.” The City says it looks forward to celebrating the history and culture of Hispanic and Latin-Americans whose contributions are the heart and soul of the nation.