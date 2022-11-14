KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority to provide an increased services warming center for those in need on Monday, November, 14.

Dinner will be served at the Moss Rose Center (1103 East Avenue E) at 8 p.m. tonight and the Center will stay open overnight to provide shelter to those in need until 7 a.m. the next day.

If no one is utilizing the service by 11:30 p.m. each night, then the warming center will close.

City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold. While a meal will be provided, the center does not offer full sheltering services, as no beds or bedding material is provided.

To get the latest up-to-date information from the City of Killeen, you can signup for alerts from their website by visiting here.