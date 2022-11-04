Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A Thursday evening crash between a motorcycle and an SUV has left a 22-year-old Fort Hood soldier dead.

Killeen officers were dispatched to the area of Stan Schlueter Loop and Hudson Drive about 8:43 p.m. and found a man unresponsive in the roadway.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the preliminary investigation indicated a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling in the westbound inside lane of Stan Schlueter Loop, when a black Nissan Rogue going south of Hudson when the driver of the Rogue failed to yield right-of-way at a stop sign – entering the intersection. The motorcycle collided with the SUV.

Officers started live-saving measures on the motorcyclist until paramedics arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim was being withheld early Friday morning, pending notification of next of kin.