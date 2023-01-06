KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The City of Killeen says the Municipal Court had 61 citizens appear at the courthouse to clear 109 warrants – with a total value of $58,418.98.

The court offered warrant forgiveness during the month of December 2022, requesting that citizens with outstanding warrants go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested. All additional warrant fees (not the fines) were waived.

“I consider the program a big success,” Judge Kris Krishna said. “We are now preparing for the warrant roundup to apprehend those people who still have outstanding warrants.”

The December service was a part of the Safe Harbor program, where residents can resolve their outstanding cases. Some citizens were also eligible for alternatives, like community service or a reduction in their fine, based on ability to pay.

Residents were encouraged to take advantage of the Safe Harbor warrant forgiveness program, because the next step is a warrant roundup, which will occur in the coming months. This is a designated time period when officers are dedicated to targeting and arresting violators who have active warrants. An announcement will be made prior to the event.

The City released an active warrant list in June 2022 and asked residents to search for their name and share the information with others who may be listed.

The City has also released a video showcasing Judge Krishna explaining the program on its YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/nJK51pwxPp0.

For more information about this program and the Killeen Municipal Court, you can visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Court.