KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Municipal Court has cleared 130 warrants and handled 61 defendants during the recent two-week roundup period.

According to the City of Killeen, a total value of $72,982.44 was collected – including $4,304 cleared through jail credit and $965 through community service. After offering warrant forgiveness during December 2022, requesting for citizens with outstanding warrants go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested and waiving all additional warrant fees (not the fines), the Court started the warrant roundup.

The Court first provided six months of warnings for those who were on the active warrant list to clear their names. From February 27 through March 10, the Killeen Police Department then actively sought out those who had failed to take action to clear their warrants.

For more information about this Municipal Court program, and to view the active warrant list updated weekly, you can visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Court.