KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Municipal Court had 38 citizens appear at the courthouse to clear 146 warrants with a total value of $80,052.09 in December 2023.

According to the City of Killeen, the Court offered warrant forgiveness last month, requesting that citizens with outstanding warrants go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested. All additional warrant fees (not the fines) were waived.

This service was a part of the Safe Harbor program, where residents can resolve their outstanding cases. Some citizens were also eligible for alternatives, such as community service or a reduction in their fine, based on ability to pay. This is the second year of the program, with December 2022 seeing 61 citizens take care of 109 warrants – with a total value of $58,418.

The City started releasing an active warrant list in June 2022, and asked residents to search for their name and to share the information with others who may be listed. The list is updated weekly.

For more information about this program and the Killeen Municipal Court, you can visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Court.