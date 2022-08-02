KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen’s Municipal Court is in need of volunteers during regular business hours – from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Court is asking for volunteers to commit to at least three-hour shifts at least once a week. Volunteers will be asked to make and answer phone calls, direct defendants to the correct location and to provide basic information.

Training is available, and the court asks that volunteers are able to use a telephone and copy machine, have working knowledge of basic office equipment and to be able to effectively communicate with the public through written and verbal communication. All communication will be by phone, and not in person.

A background check is required for volunteers, and bilingual volunteers are welcome. All volunteers must be at least 18 years old and have the ability to maintain confidential information.

Transportation is available from the Lions Club Park Senior Center to the Municipal Court building – located at 200 East Avenue D. A record of volunteer hours will be kept, and Letters of Recommendation are available.

For more information, you can visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/court, call (254) 501-7850 or email MunicipalCourt@KilleenTexas.gov.