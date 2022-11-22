KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court is offering warrant forgiveness throughout the month of December.

The City says that citizens with outstanding warrants can go to the courthouse without fear of being arrested, and all warrant fees will be waived.

An active warrant list was relesaed in June 2022, and the City asked residents to search for their name and share the information with others who might be listed.

Killeen residents are encouraged to take advantage of the December Safe Harbor warrant forgiveness program – as officials will be conducting what’s called a “warrant roundup” in 2023. This is a designated time period when officers are dedicated to targeting and arresting violators with active warrants.

Judge Kris Krishna explains the program in the YouTube video below.

(Courtesy: City of Killeen)

For more information about this program and the Killeen Municipal Court, you can visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Court.