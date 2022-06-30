KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – This month, the Killeen Municipal Court started publishing active warrants to the City of Killeen website weekly.

Arrest warrants are updated each Monday, and there are more than 200 pages and 4,000 names listed here.

A warrant can be issued for your arrest when a citizen:

Defaults on payment arrangements

Does not appear for your court date

Does not pay a fine assessed by a judge

Other offenses not listed above

When a warrant is issued, an additional warrant fee of $50 will be assessed on each case.

If citizens don’t have the information needed to search for violations online, or if they want to find out additional information, they can contact the Municipal Court at (254)501-7850.

To make a payment in full for outstanding warrants, for options regarding cases and for information specific to an individual warrant, citizens with active warrants can contact the Court by phone at (254)501-7850, by email at municipalcourt@killeentexas.gov or at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Court.