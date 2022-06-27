KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen will be renaming the Municipal Court building after a former mayor, judge and City Council member.

A ceremony will be held on Tuesday to officially rename the building after Raul Villaronga. The event will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Municipal Court, located at 200 East Avenue D.

Mayor Debbie Nash-King, who was a Council member at the time, introduced the motion to rename the building – and the measure had support from his wife and several community members who addressed Council.

Villaronga was a colonel and decorated Vietnam War veteran in the U.S. military, a philanthropist who distributed hundreds of financial scholarships to students, and is responsible for implementing several City programs – including the Youth Advisory Committee.

Villaronga served one term as a City Council member before serving as mayor from 1992 to 1998. He was also an associate municipal judge, then the Juvenile Court Judge from 2000 to 2002.

He was the first native-born Puerto Rican elected as mayor in Texas, according to the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

East Avenue D will be closed in front of the court for the ceremony from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.