Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police report arresting 19-year-old Donavan Lee Mann on murder charges in connection with the May 8th shooting death of a 16-year-old boy.

Mann was picked up by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive task Force just before 10:00 p.m. Monday.

Mann had been identified by investigators as a suspect in a shooting that left Eugene Sonny Brownlow dead.

It was on Monday May 8 about 10:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of Zephyr Road on a shots fired call. While they were on the way, they were told that a shooting victim had been found on Becker Drive. Officers arrived at the Star Mart Convenience store where they found shell casings in the parking lot.

At about 10:07 a.m. officers located three male victims of gunshot wounds in the 1600 block of Becker Drive. One was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, a second to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights and a third to the carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Two victims were later listed as being stable. The third, identified later as Brownlow, was pronounced dead at 12:40 p.m.

This had been the fourth murder of the year for the city of Killeen.