Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A suspect in the May 31, 2021 shooting death on Dickens Drive in Killeen has turned 17 and has been moved to the Bell County Jail.

Bond was set at $1,000,000 for now 17-year-old Michael Anthony Howard, who was a juvenile when the offense occurred, but who has since been certified to stand trial as an adult.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said police were called to the 2200 block of Dickens Drive at 1:21 p.m. on may 31, 2021 on a report of a shots-fired disturbance.

When they got there, they found a minor-age male on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was immediately taken to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:02 p.m.

The victim did not have any identification on him when found, but has since been identified. Police have not released his name because of his under age status.

During their investigation, police apprehended a person of interest with the assistance of a K-9 officer. He was initially held on an unrelated warrant.