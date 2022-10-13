KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The victim in Killeen’s 13th murder case of 2022 has been identified.

The Killeen Police Department said Thursday morning that the victim has been identified as Phyllis Campbell. Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division, with limited information from associates and friends of Campbell, used several investigative methods to find and contact next-of-kin for her – however, no next-of-kin were found.

The department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for Campbell. If you have any information, you can contact the department at 254-501-8800.

Officers were originally dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. on Monday, September 19, to the 1100 block of Wales Drive. When officers arrived, they found Campbell’s body. She was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 9:00 a.m. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas. Police said this was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the general public.

Police announced on September 21 that the murder suspect, identified as 35-year-old Michael Leonard Moore, was in the Bell County Jail. Moore was an active-duty military soldier.

Michael Leonard Moore.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Campbell and Moore were involved in a domestic dispute, when Moore brought out a handgun and shot Campbell. Moore left the residence towards Fort Hood and was later detained by military police. Killeen PD officers were notified, and they arrested Moore and transported him to the Killeen City Jail.

The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit presented the case to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. Moore was then charged with Murder. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson arraigned Michael Leonard Moore and set his bond at $1 million.