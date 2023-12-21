KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced the winners of its annual outdoor decoration contest!

More than 500 votes were cast in the contest, which the City says created a nice competition between the 16 entries. The photos of the top three winners below are courtesy of the City of Killeen.

3rd Place: The Girard-Anderson Family at 6610 Golden Oak Lane.

2nd Place: The Lewis Family at 5103 Bridgewood Drive.

1st Place: The Rodriguez Family at 2805 Tara Drive.

If you would like to see more photos of the winning entries, you can visit the City’s website at www.killeentexas.gov/rec.