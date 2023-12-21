KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced the winners of its annual outdoor decoration contest!
More than 500 votes were cast in the contest, which the City says created a nice competition between the 16 entries. The photos of the top three winners below are courtesy of the City of Killeen.
The house decorating winners are:
1st Place The Rodriguez Family at 2805 Tara Drive
2nd Place The Lewis Family at 5103 Bridgewood Drive
3rd Place The Girard-Anderson Family at 6610 Golden Oak Lane
If you would like to see more photos of the winning entries, you can visit the City’s website at www.killeentexas.gov/rec.