KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department will be hosting its 52nd Citizen’s Police Academy, with classes beginning on August 8.

Classes will be held on Monday evenings, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., through October 17 -with one additional class on Saturday, September 24, at 8:30 a.m. This is a free eleven-week course designed to give the community a better understanding of police operations and procedures.

Applications are currently available at the Killeen Police Department’s Headquarters, and the deadline submission for applications will be Friday, July 22, at 5:00 p.m. Applicants must agree to submit to a background check – which includes a criminal history inquiry.

For more information on the Academy, you can contact Erica Aurelio at the Killeen Police Department by calling (254) 501-8805, or by email at crimeprevention@killeentexas.gov.