KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s General Investigation Unit would like to remined our community of the effectiveness of sharing information and communicating through the Neighbors app by Ring.

The department says it has been using this program since September 2018 to provide the community with real-time, local crime and safety information. The app has been another effective resource in catching package thieves, burglars, violent crimes, suspicious people and any other crimes. However, the information is only available when shared with the department.

Killeen Police is asking the community to download the free app and use it to monitor neighborhood activity, share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts anonymously. The department can connect through the Neighbors app and view posts about suspicious activity and other crimes and contact post creators to gather more information. The department can also share crime and safety incidents and request information about local crime.

Here’s how it works: