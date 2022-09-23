KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information in a Thursday night shooting.

The department responded to a call around 7:26 p.m. about a person who was shot in the 400 block of E Dean Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

Police say the initial investigation revealed the suspect was standing outside of his parked vehicle, when he was shot by an unknown person. Several witnesses on scene refused to provide any information. Several vehicles fled the area before police arrived.

(Courtesy: Killeen PD)

(Courtesy: Killeen PD)

(Courtesy: Killeen PD)

Detectives believe the occupants may have information about this shooting. The first vehicle appears to be a gold or tan Chevrolet Suburban. The second vehicle appears to be similar to a silver or gray Chrysler 200. The third vehicle appears to be an early 90’s Cadillac Deville.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this Aggravated Assault to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.