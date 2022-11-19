KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department hosted a Recruiting Open House Event for all open positions within the department.

Members of the department were available on Saturday to offer a “hands-on” recruiting event. Interested applicants in attendance learned about the department’s hiring process, academy, salary and benefits. Attendees had the opportunity to speak with detectives, bike officers, physical fitness coordinators and other personnel.

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Killeen Police Headquarters, located at 3304 Community Boulevard.