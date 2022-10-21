TEMPLE / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are actively investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.

Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart says officers responded at approximately 12:28 p.m. Thursday to a call regarding a dead four-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple. Officers were notified the boy was transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from the 4900 block of John David Drive in Killeen with medical issues.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced the child dead at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, and ordered an autopsy at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science.

Due to the boy’s age, no other information has been released.