KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police Department’s K-9 Lincy will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Lincy’s vest is sponsored by Thomas and Susan Bailey of Rotonda West, Florida, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009, and is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially life-saving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,682 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million – made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs which are at least 20 months old, and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate.

The organization provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you can mail a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.