KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police Department’s K-9 Yari will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K-9 Yari’s vest is sponsored by Dale and Trish Veith, of Killeen, and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”. Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K-9 officers is U.S.-made, custom-fitted, and NIJ-certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,682 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs which are at least 20 months old, and are actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, you can call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you can mail a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.