KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police have made an arrest after receiving a report of a violent domestic disturbance.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Duncan Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday in reference to a violent domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they were told the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation.

The two people parted ways to different rooms, when the victim wanted to reconcile. She attempted to wake the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Bradley David O Brien Ware, of Killeen, when police say he punched the victim in her face.

Police say Ware pushed the victim and caused her to fall. He then placed both of his hands around the victim’s neck, squeezing her to the point of strangulation.

According to officers, the victim then hit Ware with a coffee mug, which made him let go of her. This is when Ware is accused of picking up a piece of the broken coffee mug and stabbing and slashing the victim’s leg.

Officers say another resident inside of the home convinced Ware to stop the assault and called 9-1-1. Officers arrested Ware and transported him to the Killeen City Jail.

As of Monday morning, Ware is listed in the Bell County Jail with bond set at $100,000.