KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is dead after being struck by two vehicles on Fort Hood Street in Killeen.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched at approximately 9:12 p.m. Sunday to the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street in reference to a crash involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious man lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 10:22 p.m.

Police says the preliminary investigation determined the pedestrian was crossing Fort Hood Street from the eastside of the roadway to the westside. A greyish/black SUV-type vehicle was traveling northbound in the inside lane of S. Fort Hood Street and struck the pedestrian.

A second vehicle traveling behind the SUV subsequently struck the pedestrian. The first vehicle failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene. The second vehicle, a Nissan Murano, came to a stop.

Police say the name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Witnesses on the scene were able to report the first vehicle was grey or black in color, and was traveling with no active headlights. Investigators with Killeen PD’s Traffic Unit are looking for a greyish/black SUV with front-end damage along with a broken headlight.

The department is asking anyone who has any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or to go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

This investigation is ongoing.