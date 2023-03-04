KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department needs your help searching for a person of interest in a Commercial Burglary.

Detectives with the department’s Property Crimes Unit are trying to find 29-year-old JaevinJohn Hobson Quidachay. They believe he has information about a burglary which occurred at the Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply on Friday.

Quidachay is approximately 5’11” and weighs 250 pounds. He has a short cropped (nearly bald) hairstyle, with black hair and brown eyes. Quidachay is suspected to be armed and potentially dangerous.

If you know of Quidachay’s whereabouts, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.