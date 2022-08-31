KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police officers have arrested a man accused of aggravated assault and several outstanding warrants.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Gilmer Street at approximately 3:36 p.m. on June 3 in reference to an armed man. Officers were told the man pointed a handgun at the victim, and accused the victim of theft. The suspect left before police arrived.

At approximately 8:50 p.m. on the same day, the victim told officers that the man who pointed the gun at him was in the area. Officers saw the suspect enter the Handy Grocery store, located at 426 N. Gilmer Street, with a backpack. This is when the suspect left the store without the backpack, and officers approached the suspect. As officers started to conduct their investigation, the suspect ran away.

Miramontez says the store clerk told officers where the suspect put the backpack in the store. In the backpack, officers found a large, framed chrome semi-automatic pistol loaded with .44 mag bullets, a Ruger Vaquero 45 revolver, folding pocketknives, and two portable radios. One of the handguns matched the description of the firearm the victim told officers he was threatened earlier in the day.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 41-year-old Angel Rivera and obtain a complaint and warrant for his arrest.

Miramontez says that on August 29, Rivera was found a passenger in a vehicle when officers conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Brook Drive for a traffic violation. When officers conducted a check on his name, it revealed Rivera had an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest and two outstanding warrants out of Bell County Sheriff’s Department. He was arrested and transported to the Killeen City Jail.