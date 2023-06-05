KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Today the city of Killeen swore in it’s new Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr.

“My vision for this police department is rooted in reducing crime, community partnership, transparency, accountability,” says Chief Lopez.

With experience serving in the army 27 years and law enforcement for 36 years, many Killeen public figures feel Lopez is the perfect fit. Community leaders like Mayor Debbie Nash-King, City Manager Kent Cagle and former Police Chief Charles Kimble welcomed Lopez today with open arms.

WITH EXPERIENCE SERVING IN THE ARMY 27 YEARS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT FOR 36 YEARS MANY KILLEEN FIGURES FEEL LOPEZ IS THE PERFECT FIT.

COMMUNITY LEADERS LIKE MAYOR DEBBIE NASH-KING, CITY MANAGER KENT CAGLE AND FORMER POLICE CHIEF CHARLES KIMBLE WELCOMED LOPEZ TODAY WITH OPEN ARMS.

“As I interview, all of those candidates, well as part of that interview process, it was clear the Chief Pedro Lopez was the person that was the right fit for Killeen,” says former Police Chief Charles Kimble.

Lopez previously worked for the Houston Police Department and more recently as the Police Chief for Houston ISD.

“I pledge to work tirelessly to make a positive difference in the lives of the many people we serve. Together, we can build a stronger, safer city. Transparency will be a cornerstone approach. We will try to provide fair, timely and accurate information to the public about activities, policies and investigations,” says Chief Lopez