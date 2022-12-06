Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen’s Chief of Police is leaving the department on January 27th, 2023. Killeen Executive Director of Communications Janell J. Lewis Ford confirmed Charles Kimble’s resignation to FOX 44 News.

Kimble was named the Chief of Police in Killeen in September of 2017. He was sworn in as a Texas Police Officer on February 16th, 2018.

Before moving to Central Texas, Kimble was the Police Chief of Spring Lake, North Carolina Police Department.

His career also includes 20 years with the Fayetteville, North Carolina Police Department and two years with the Fayetteville State University Police Department.

Chief Kimble holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Liberty University and an Associate of Arts in Criminal Justice from Central Texas College.

After being hired, Kimble said his main goal is making the city safer for everyone because the people of Killeen deserve it.

“People care about this community and you can tell in the way they talk and express and they’re very hopefully the Killeen department will find a plan to lower the crime, and we will,” said Kimble.

Ford says more information about Chief Kimble’s resignation and plans for the future will be released in the days to come.

No word yet the City of Killeen’s plans to replace Chief Kimble.