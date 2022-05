KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department has denied any kinds of threats at the Killeen Mall after reports of an “active shooter” or “gunman” were circulated.

The department posted on social media on Wednesday night that it was contacted in reference to a shoplifter at the mall who was “potentially” armed. This person has been found and arrested.

The department says the Killeen Mall is safe, and there are no active threats to the public.