KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Killeen Police Department is hosting a Recruiting Open House Event for all open positions in the department.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, members of the department will be available to offer a “hands-on” recruiting experience. Interested applicants in attendance will learn about Killeen PD’s hiring process, academy, salary, and benefits.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with detectives, bike officers, physical-fitness coordinators, and other personnel.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Killeen Police Headquarters located at 3304 Community Blvd.

For more information, you contact Officer Wilson Lopez or Officer DeVonte Johnson at kpdrecruiting@killeentexas.gov.