Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Killeen Police report an argument over a missing cellphone leading to several shots being fired. Several cars were damagd over the weekend, but say they have found and arrested a suspect in the case.

32-year-old Russell Spencer, Jr., remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said police were called to the 1700 block of Cedarhill Drive in reference to a shots fired disturbance. When officers got there, they were told the victim and a man were in an argument about a missing phone.

The man left, then came back to confront the victim. He punched the victim, then got a black handgun from his vehicle and fired several shots at the victim. The victim was not hit, but several vehicles parked in the area were damaged by the shots. The suspect then fled.

Police gathered information and were able to identify a possible suspect. A warrant was obtained, and members of the U.S. Marshals’ Lone Star Fugitive Task Force later found Spencer in the 3200 block of Westcliff Road.

Spencer was taken into custody without incident. He remained in jail on Thursday morning, with his bond set at $150,000.