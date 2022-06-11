Bell County (FOX 44) — Killeen police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old woman. It started as a disturbance call around 11:23 p.m. in the 2700 block of E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

When officers got there, they found a man and woman in a hotel room. The woman was unresponsive, and paramedics determined there were no signs of life.

Justice of the Peace pronounced the woman dead at 12:39 a.m., and ordered an autopsy.

Officers took the man into custody and booked him into the Killeen City Jail.

The name of the woman won’t be released until her family is notified.