Killeen, TX (FOX44) – Killeen police now say that a final autopsy has determined that the death of a man who died over a month after being shot was the victim of a murder.

The 55-year-old man, identified as Joe Sidney Williams, died on August 6.

Police say he was shot June 24 in an incident that occurred in the 1800 block of North 4th Street. Police were sent there about 2:50 a.m. and found Williams suffering from a gunshot wound. Arriving officers immediately began life-saving measures and continued until paramedics arrived and took Williams to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

When Williams died about six weeks later, Justice of the Peace Theodore Duffield ordered the autopsy performed with the final autopsy – revealing the man died as a result of the wound.

Police are still working the investigation and are asking that anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here.