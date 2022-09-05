KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen residents are invited to a final public hearing on the Fiscal Year 2023 Proposed Annual Budget to City Council on Tuesday.

The City says the new budget is scheduled to be adopted on September 13. General Fund expenditures for the 2023 fiscal year are $112.5 million – which is $6.2 million (5.8 percent) higher than the 2022 fiscal year adopted budget. The City says this increase is mostly attributed to six actions – including the three percent civil service cost of living adjustment ($1.2 million), absorbing $1 premium pay for certain public safety employees ($1.4 million), and a three percent cost of living adjustment for classified employees ($674,099).

The General Fund is the primary operating fund of the City of Killeen – which accounts for basic City services, such as police, fire, street maintenance, and parks and leisure services. The three primary sources of revenue for this fund are sales tax, property tax, and franchise taxes.

Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle first presented the proposed budget to council on July 5. This presentation, as well as the full 467-page document, are available on the City’s website at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Budget. Residents are encouraged to review the budget brief, which is 18 pages of highlights, as well as the proposed Capital Improvement Plan and presentation from July 5, budget presentations from July 5, July 19, July 26 and August 16, and the Property Tax Presentation for setting the preliminary tax rate on August 2.

Residents can also view each City Council meeting in their entirety at www.KilleenTexas.gov/CouncilMeetings.