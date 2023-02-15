Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Someone in Killeen won $2 million in the Powerball drawing held January 27th. The winner has decided to remain anonymous.

The winner bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 1001 Willow Springs Road in Killeen. That ticket matched all five white ball numbers (2-18-23-27-27), but not the red Powerball number (15). The winner also bought the Power Play, which was 4.

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

The Texas Lottery started in 1992 and has generated $36.2 billion in revenue for the state. Lottery players have received more than $79 billion in prizes during that time.