KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – There will be a few road closures in Killeen starting this Tuesday.

The City’s Department of Public Works Transportation Division will have street maintenance performed on Robinett Road, from Watercrest Road to Elms Road, on Tuesday – weather permitting.

Work includes completing asphalt overlay and milling services, which will result in various lane closures throughout the day. Entire road closures could also happen during this project. Street closures will take place from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. daily, and roads will be only be open to local residents and traffic during this time.

There will be a series of traffic control devices in place to guide travelers around the work zone and closure. Travelers are encouraged to use caution, to obey traffic control devices and to consider an alternate route during street maintenance.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the Transportation office at (254) 616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.

In addition, the City’s Department of Public Works Water and Sewer Division will be closing all lanes of Westcliff Road between the addresses of 2410 and 2502 on Tuesday, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The lanes will be closed due to crews trenching across the road to provide new water services for housing being constructed.

Residents of Belt Loop will be guided in and out of the job site on the westbound side only. All other travelers will be directed to the detours on Schwald Road and Mark Drive, with City employees at both ends of the detour to assist drivers along the detour. Travelers should once again anticipate delays, and are asked to use caution and to obey traffic control devices.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can contact the City of Killeen Water and Sewer Office at (254) 501-6500, or email Christopher Gambles, Jr. at cgamblesjr@killeentexas.gov.