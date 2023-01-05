KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: City of Killeen safety crews responded to a gas line break at the Fox Center Plaza on Thursday morning.

The City says the break occurred in the area of 3400 and 3310 East Central Texas Expressway. The public was urged to avoid this area. The City said that anyone with appointments or business scheduled in one of these buildings needs to reschedule for another day.

Around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, Killeen Police confirmed the area was back open and the line has been fixed.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.