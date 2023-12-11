KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – City Auditor Matthew Grady has conducted an independent review of the City’s Animal Services Division and has published his findings for public review.

The City of Killeen says the audit objectives were to assess the performance of the City’s Intergovernmental Support Agreement with the United States to operate the Fort Cavazos Stray Intake Facility, and to also conduct follow-up on the City Auditor’s prior audit of Animal Services in the areas of live release rates, pre-sterilization, and trap-neuter-return (TNR). The scope of the audit covered activities from the 2020 fiscal year through the 2023 fiscal year.

The City Auditor’s review of the Animal Services division found marked progress in several areas, countered by setbacks in others. The infusion of cash from the Intergovernmental Support Agreement with Fort Cavazos allowed Animal Services to address key long-standing deficiencies raised in a 2016 needs assessment. The City says the Division has made significant strides to develop a comprehensive marketing strategy, utilizing both traditional and social media.

The City says the division’s progress was offset by a decline in live release rates, which fell to 66 percent in FY 2023. This is a factor of rising intake, static adoptions and rescues fueled by rising economic inflation.

Sterilization rates also declined, which the City says is a factor of limited local vet clinic capacity. This was exacerbated by the closer of Texas Humane Heroes in Killeen in early 2023.

The division’s TNR program largely stalled. Colony managers appeared to have opted out of the program, which the City says needs a paradigm shift away from its compliance-oriented approach towards a best practice approach based on outreach and education.

Despite these setbacks, the City says there are opportunities for significant improvement. The purchase of the East Lake Veterinary Center brings with it additional kennel space and the potential in-house vet clinic capabilities which should sharply reduce or eliminate the need for space-based euthanasia, and should help ensure all adoptable animals are spayed or neutered before they are released for adoption.

The full report can be viewed at www.KilleenTexas.gov/Auditor.